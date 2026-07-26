Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay’s political thriller nears Rs 100 crore mark in India

Discover the Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3 here to see how close this movie is to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India. This movie has seen a jump of 34.8% since yesterday's collection.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 3

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 3: The movie that has been absolutely killing it in theatres has to be Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller which will be led by Thalapathy Vijay. This movie comes two years after the actor was seen in the hit movie The Greatest of All Time (2024).

After many delays and postponed dates, this Thalapathy Vijay movie has finally hit theatres. While Jana Nayagan has been in theatres for the past couple of days, it has gotten very close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. Fans have been rushing to theatres to see this movie. Let’s dive in to see the Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 3 below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 3

Thalapathy Vijay’s political action thriller has been performing quite well at the box office. Released earlier this week on Thursday, July 23, 2026, fans have been waiting for months to catch this movie. This movie opened with a grand box office collection of Rs 42.70 crore net, while the total India gross collection for this action-thriller was Rs 50.28 crore. As day 3 of this movie was released, this movie got the perfect weekend hike.

On the film’s first Saturday, Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3 is Rs 28.50 crore net across all languages in India. Running across 12,299 shows nationwide with an overall Saturday occupancy of 35.3%, the film’s total domestic net collection reached Rs 92.35 crore after three days in theatres. The total India gross collections of Jana Nayagan are 108.34 crore. Jana Nayagan is currently in theatres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Overseas, Jana Nayagan film collected Rs 20.00 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 63.50 crore so far. The overall total for Thalapathy’s movie is at a gross collection of Rs 171.84 crore.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a very special movie for Thalapathy Vijay fans as this movie will be his last film before he transitions to focusing full-time on his political career. In this political action-thriller, you will get to see Vijay play teh character of Vetri Kondan, who is an upright former police officer and convict. The plot further revolves around Vetri taking on the responsibility of raising his deceased friend's daughter, Viji. With action and politics, this movie will keep you hooked till teh very end, so be sure to see Vijay’s farewell film in theatres.

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