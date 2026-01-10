Jana Nayagan censor row: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s movie to move Supreme Court after…

Jana Nayagan Censor Row: According to recent reports, makers of Thalapathy Vijay's movie are set to move the Supreme Court. Read on to know more.

Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Jana Nayagan, which was slated to be released in theatres on January 9, has been delayed as the CBFC didn’t issue a certificate. Later, the makers of the film moved to the Madras High Court for the same. On Friday, the court ordered to certify the movie with a U/A 16+ certificate, but later put a stay on the order. The next hearing is now set to happen on January 21, 2026. Now, as per the latest report by India Today, the makers of Jana Nayagan have decided to move the matter tothe Supreme Court. The confirmation about the same is still awaited.

What did Jana Nayagan’s producer say to fans and the audience?

Jana Nayagan’s producer, Venkat K Narayana shared a video statement on social media and said, “This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul and years of hard work into this film. Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans.”

On Saturday, Kamal Haasan issued a statement for artists. Though he didn’t mention the name of the film or the artist but it seemed, he talked about Jana Nayagan as he pointed out the films ‘ certification. The actor wrote, “What is required now is a principled relook at the certification processes with defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit.”

“This is also a moment for the entire film industry to unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue with our government institutions. Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people,” he added.

For Art, For Artists, For the Constitution pic.twitter.com/sOrlOOLFtv — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 10, 2026

About Jana Nayagan

The movie is about a leader who rises not for power but for the leader. Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Monisha Blessy, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film has been directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the production company of KVN Productions. As per reports, the movie has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore. The movie marks the 33 years of Thalapathy Vijay in the film industry, and it is also the last film of the actor. Thalapathy announced his retirement, saying that Jana Nayagan will be his last film before he devotes himself to politics completely.

