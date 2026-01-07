Jana Nayagan FDFS: Thalapathy Vijay’s last film gets early morning shows across major cities — Full theatre list, timings and runtime details inside

Thalapathy Vijay's next Tamil drama Jana Nayagan is the talk of the town now-a-days. A political action thriller movie with the direction of H. Vinoth and the production by KVN Productions.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan is in the discussion these days. It is a political action thriller film directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film will hit the screens worldwide on January 9, 2026, on the occasion of Pongal. Ahead of the release, many important details about the film's certification, runtime, and First Day First Show (FDFS) have been revealed, which has further increased the curiosity of the fans.

Why is advance booking of Jana Nayagan delayed in Tamil Nadu?

Earlier, there were reports that bookings in Tamil Nadu were being delayed as the film had yet to receive a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Due to this, the sale of tickets could not start in the state. But according to industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, now the process of censoring is almost complete. It is noted that the total runtime of the film is 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 43 seconds. As soon as the censor certificate is received, advance booking will be officially started in Tamil Nadu as well.

#JanaNayagan Run Time :

3 Hrs 3 Mins 43 Secs.

Advance Booking will start officially today once CC is given. pic.twitter.com/9DUly4tAsd — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 6, 2026

Another film analyst, Christopher Kanagaraj, has explained the length of the film in two parts. According to him, the first half of the film is about 1 hour 28 minutes, while the second half is said to be about 1 hour and 35 minutes. Jana Nayagan will be a film with a long and serious story. The makers are all set to present the film grandly, so that the audience gets to see a powerful political drama.

#JanaNayagan - “U/A” Runtime - 3Hrs 3Mins? 1st Half – 1 Hr 28 Mins

2nd Half – 1 Hr 35 Mins — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) January 6, 2026

All about Jana Nayagan advance book

Advance booking has already started in many places outside Tamil Nadu. Ticket sales have opened in Karnataka, Kerala, and Mumbai. Apart from this, the film is also seeing a huge demand in foreign markets like America. In the US, the premiere shows have been kept on January 8, which is one day before India. Talking about FDFS in India, the first show will be held on January 9 at 4 am in Mumbai, while the shows will start from 6:05 am in Bengaluru and Kochi.

All about Jana Nayagan

The star cast of the film is also quite strong. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani. Notably, Jana Nayagan is being considered as Vijay's last film, after which he is preparing to enter politics completely.

