Jana Nayagan producer REACTS to censor row, issues apology to fans: 'Vijay deserves...'

Jana Nayagan's producer has recently explained the censor row matter and apologised to fans for the delay. He also asserted that Thalapathy Vijay deserves a farewell worthy of remembering.

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan, has faced a setback as the Madras High Court temporarily stalled the CBFC from granting certification to the movie. After that, the movie has been postponed. Amid the censor row, Jana Nayagan’s producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, in his statement, apologised to fans and talked about the entire controversy. Venkat shared that in just few days, he received several calls, messages and was being reminded of how much the movie has been getting loved. He further shared that the movie was given to CBFC on October 18 and reviewed by the film body.



A few days later, on December 22, they received an email stating that the film had been granted a U/A 16+ certificate and requesting a few changes, which were incorporated and resubmitted. A formal certificate was not given, and follow-ups were made. Just ahead of the release, the makers were informed that the movie was referred to the revising committee based on a single complaint. Without knowing the complaint, the team then approached the Madras High Court. After the hearing on January 6 and 7, the court directed on Friday morning that a U/A 16+ certificate was issued. Venkat then added, “CBFC challenged this decision immediately and the order to issue the certification is currently stayed and interim stay has been granted. We sincerely apologize to our audiences, distributors, exhibitors and all other stakeholders who stood by us during this difficult period. As you know, we made every possible effort to bring this film to the audiences as planned, but these developments were beyond our control.”

The producer then asserted that it has been a very emotional and difficult moment for each team member who has poured their heart and soul into Jana Nayagan. Narayana added, “Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell that he has earned through decades of love from his fans and the respect from the industry. Your patience, belief and unwavering support gives us the strength. We have complete faith in the judicial process and remain hopeful that the film will reach the audiences at the earliest. Thank you.”

Notably, Jana Nayagan marks the 33rd year of Thalapathy Vijay’s long acting career and also the last film of the superstar as he announced his retirement from the acting world before being devoted completely to politics.

