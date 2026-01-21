Jana Nayagan Release Hearing: Vijay's film faces UNCERTAINTY as Madras HC reserves order on CBFC appeal against...

Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be released by Pongal, is reportedly Vijay's final movie before entering politics. The actor recently formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), his own political party.

Jana Nayagan Release Update: In response to an appeal by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against a single judge's judgment to certify actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, the Madras High Court stayed its decision on Tuesday, January 20. Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan made up the division bench that heard the case. This comes after the Madras High Court's single bench ruling, which ordered the CBFC to grant the movie a U/A 16+ certificate, giving the producers short-term respite.

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

The film was supposed to be released on January 9, but the CBFC refused to approve it, citing a referral to the Revising Committee. The producer, K Venkat Narayana, had already filed an urgent application with the Madras High Court asking the CBFC to give certification. But on January 9, the CBFC appealed to a High Court division bench, which stayed the single judge's ruling.

The Tamil movie's producers had already filed a plea to the Supreme Court asking for a stay of the Madras High Court ruling that had stopped the movie's certification process, but the court rejected their request.

Madras HC asked to decided the case within...

After hearing the case, a bench of Justices Deepankar Datta and A.G. Masih requested that the Madras High Court render a decision by January 20. KVN Productions LLP, the movie's producer, filed the plea. A Madras High Court division bench ruling that halted an earlier directive to the Central Board of picture Certification (CBFC) to certify the picture was contested by the producer.

Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be released by Pongal, is reportedly Vijay's final movie before entering politics. The actor recently formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), his own political party.

The movie encountered difficulties when the CBFC chose to withhold its certification due to some scenes that would offend religious feelings.

