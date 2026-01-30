Jana Nayagan' Release Row: Big turn in Thalapathy Vijay’s last film battle as makers decide to...

Vijay's film Jana Nayakan was earlier scheduled to release on January 9 (Pongal), but the release was postponed due to lack of certification from the censor board. Now, the case takes a new turn. Read on to know more.

Vijay's film Jana Nayakan has been in controversy for a long time. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 9 (Pongal), but the release was postponed due to lack of certification from the censor board. This caused a lot of confusion among fans. Gradually, the matter reached the court and a legal battle began. Now suddenly there is news that the makers of the film are considering withdrawing from this legal battle. With this, the entire story has taken a new turn and new discussions have started regarding the future of the film.

Jana Nayagan’s makers withdraw court case

According to reports, the makers of Jana Nayakan have decided to withdraw the court case. According to a report by Tamil magazine Nakkeeran, the makers are now looking at two routes: Either go through a re-examination process with the censor board or continue the long battle in court. But at the moment, the indications are that they want an administrative solution rather than the legal route. That is, instead of the court, an attempt will be made to resolve the matter directly through the Censor Board. With this, the film has entered a new phase, where the issue of censorship, release date, and being Vijay's last film has again become the center of discussion.

TRENDING NOW

All about Jana Nayagan legal row

Earlier, the film's production house had filed a petition in the Madras High Court. Justice Asha had ordered the censor board to give the film a U / A certificate. But the censor board challenged this decision, after which there was an interim stay on that order. The matter reached the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court refused to hear it and asked the production house to go to the High Court again. The case then went back to the Madras High Court.

Why is Jana Nayagan’s release delayed?

After this, the High Court said that the order given earlier will be cancelled and the case will be heard again. The entire legal process will be restarted. Due to continuous appeals, legal formalities ,and interference from the censor board, the makers feared that the film might get stuck for months and the release would become uncertain. That's why now they are looking for a practical solution away from the path of the court, so that the film does not remain stuck for a long time.

Is Jana Nayagan Vijay’s last film?

The film is said to be Vijay's last film before he enters active politics. His last film GOAT (directed by Venkat Prabhu) received mixed reviews, so fans are expecting a strong comeback from Jana Nayakan.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more