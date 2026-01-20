Jana Nayagan Release Row: CBFC says cuts asked for Vijay’s film are not final but…; claims they didn’t have time to…

Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay's last film. The producers of the film, KVN Productions, have filed a petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Read on to know more.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the certification of actor Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. The producers of the film, KVN Productions, have filed a petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). During the hearing, the CBFC told the court that a final decision on the film has not been taken yet. According to the board, the 14 cuts suggested in the film are not final but a middle stage of the process. A final decision in this regard is yet to be taken by the board.

What is the budget of Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay's last film. Vijay is all set to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and is likely to take a plunge into active politics. The film is directed by H Vinoth and is said to be a big-budget film. The makers of the film are said to have spent around Rs 500 crore on the film.

All about Jana Nayagan’s court hearing

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the CBFC, told the court that the entire procedure under the Cinematograph Act is being followed. He said on January 6, the makers were informed that the film had been sent to the revision committee. Earlier, it was reported that the board had made a decision, but later, as part of the process, the film was sent for further review.

What is the court order on Jana Nayagan?

The Chief Justice also questioned whether the communication to send the film to the revising committee came from the regional office in Chennai or the main board in Mumbai. According to the CBFC, the information was sent from Mumbai. ARL Sundaresan also said that the 14 cuts suggested by the inquiry committee are just a temporary measure and should not be considered as a final decision. He also clarified that the board's chairperson has not given any final order regarding the film yet.

The CBFC also questioned the producers' claim of Rs 500 crore investment. He said that when the film had not yet received the certificate, it was incomprehensible to decide the release date in advance. The CBFC also contended that the board did not get enough time to file its reply in the first HC hearing, and the notice sent on January 6 was also not challenged in the court. The court will now hear the arguments of KVN Productions after lunch, after which further hearings will be held.

