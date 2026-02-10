Jana Nayagan Release Row: Madras Court permits makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film to withdraw plea, fans wonder if...

Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan: The makers of Jana Nayagan confirmed in a letter to the Madras High Court Registry that they have decided to take the film before a revising committee rather than continue the legal battle.

Jana Nayagan Release Row: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's swan song, are embroiled in a legal dispute in the Madras High Court. The movie, which was originally scheduled for release on January 9, has been postponed for more than a month. KVN Productions is reportedly planning to withdraw its plea during today's hearing, February 10. The writ petition will be heard by Justice PT Asha, the lone bench judge who previously granted Jana Nayagan an u/A 16+ certification. This comes after the producers moved to withdraw the lawsuit with a writ petition against the CBFC.

Court permits withdrawal of...

The Court has allowed Jana Nayagan's production house to withdraw the case, and producers are free to bow out.

TRENDING NOW

Jana Nayagan makers opt for CBFC revising committee

The makers of Jana Nayagan confirmed in a letter to the Madras High Court Registry that they have decided to take the film before a revising committee rather than continue the legal battle.

Vijay's political drama underwent 27 individual cuts in December 2025, per the advice of the censor board, which then agreed to approve its release. After resubmitting the film on December 24, 2025, they discovered that a revising committee had been formed to re-review it. After CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi's complaint was made public, the makers of Jana Nayagan filed a lawsuit in Madras High Court.

Is there a second trailer coming?

Jana Nayagan, who is set to be released soon, has yet to receive official censor board certification. Fans on social media, hoping for a February 2026 release, are asking if a new trailer for Vijay's Jana Nayagan will be released soon. While there is no official word, today's hearing at the Madras High Court will shed light on the future of Vijay's political drama.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more