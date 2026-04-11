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Jana Nayagan leaks online: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and others DENOUNCE incident, calls it 'Shock and pain'

Jana Nayagan faces online leak controversy as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan call it a "shock and pain" moment and demand strict action against piracy.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 11, 2026 8:26 AM IST

Jana Nayagan leaks online: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and others DENOUNCE incident, calls it 'Shock and pain'

Jana Nayagan leaks online: The online leak of Jana Nayagan has drawn harsh criticism from veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who have described it as a "shock and pain" moment and an indication of more serious systemic problems. Kamal Haasan attributed the leak to mistakes and delays in the certification process, while Rajinikanth called for severe punishment for those involved.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth slam Jana Nayagan leak

The intense reactions followed the release of significant portions of the movie online, causing significant anxiety in the business. Both stars emphasised that piracy poses a danger to the film industry's ecosystem rather than being a singular occurrence.

Other actors voice their concern amid leak

Several actors have voiced concern over the leak. Vishal called the situation “truly disheartening”, adding that “so much of effort and dedication and work [has been] thrown down the drain”.

As a longtime fan of Vijay, he expressed his hope that viewers will still be able to see the movie in theatres despite any changes to its release schedule.

RJ Balaji described the leak as “shocking and heartbreaking”, noting that he “can’t imagine the state of people who are involved in making the film”. He added, “This is bad on so many levels.”

In a direct plea to the public, Suriya described the occurrence as "heartbreaking and unfair- an entire team's passion reduced to this." He expressed his support for the crew and denounced the conduct as "unforgivable," urging viewers "not to watch, share, or discuss the film."

How did Jana Nayagan leak online?

The producers, KVN Productions, acknowledged that footages from the Jana Nayagan was unlawfully accessed, duplicated, and shared on pirate websites and social media. They warned that all forms of participation, from viewing to sharing, constitute a criminal offence under copyright law and characterised the violation as a serious case of digital piracy.

The production company has already filed complaints and started forensic investigations, claiming that digital traces may be tracked. Also, it has threatened to take severe legal and criminal action against each person connected to the circulation chain.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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