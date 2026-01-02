Jana Nayagan Trailer Release Schedule OUT: Vijay Thalapathy’s film to unveil in..., REVEALS date and time

With Jana Nayagan, superstar Vijay is set to rule audiences' hearts again. The film will reportedly mark his last release. Recently, the makers have announced the release date and time of the film's trailer.

The makers of the film Jana Nayakan have officially announced the release date and time of its trailer. KVN Productions opened the curtain on the trailer, specifying January 3 at 6:45 PM as the time of release, through their social media channels. The trailer will be released in three languages at the same time—Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. A unique poster has also been issued, assuring the multilingual release. Jana Nayakam, directed by H. Vinoth, is a political action thriller. Vijay plays the lead in the movie along with Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, and Pooja Hegde, who are also in significant roles.

What is the release date of Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan will be released in theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival. Due to its festival release, the film is expected to perform well at the box office.

All about Jana Nayakan poster release

The poster released for the trailer announcement clearly reflects the film's dark and serious tone. The poster features Vijay in close-up, holding a gun, using dark colors and rough textures. Bobby Deol is shown with an automatic rifle, and Mamita Baiju is seen in a tense expression.

The poster also features titles in different languages—Jana Nayakan in Tamil, Jana Neta in Hindi, and Jana Nayakudu in Telugu. This clearly indicates the makers' desire to reach a wide audience across the country. This is also KVN Productions' first Tamil film, a fact the production house is very excited about. It is also worth noting that this film is believed to be Vijay's last, as he will be fully involved in politics after this.

Speaking of the technical team, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is handled by Sathyan Suryan. Editing is by Pradeep E. Raghav, and action scenes are choreographed by Anal Arasu. Production design is by V. Selvakumar. The supporting cast includes well-known names like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narayan, who further strengthen the film.

Jana Nayakan audio launch event

Before the trailer announcement, Jana Nayakan’s audio launch event was held on December 27, 2025, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Malaysia. This grand event, titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha, was attended by Vijay with the entire cast and crew. Anirudh Ravichander and other singers also performed live at the event. The event will be telecast on Zee Tamil on January 4 at 4:30 PM. All eyes are now on January 3, when the trailer of Jana Nayakan will be released, giving audiences a first glimpse of the film.

