Jana Nayagan Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol bring BRUTAL mass action, netizens call it ‘End of…’

Jana Nayagan Trailer: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, is slated to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026. The movie is one of the most buzzed about films of recent times as it marks the last film of the actor before he completely devoted himself to politics. The trailer shows some gruesome action by Bobby Deol and Vijay. It presents some intense action sequences by Thalapathy Vijay, which are set to bring a mass vibe to the big screens. On the other hand, Bobby shows his bad guy side in the trailer with a high-octane action sequence. Overall, the trailer gives an adrenaline rush to the viewers.

Jana Nayagan trailer reactions

Fans were quite excited and thrilled to see Vijay Thalapathy as an intense action hero. A user said, “Raavana Mavan is Coming.” Another wrote, “End of An Era.” A comment read, “Peakkk thalaivaaaaaa.” Another user wrote, “One last Trailer for us.” A user wrote, “One last time ? Thalapathy as usual (with heart eye and fire emoji reaction)”. A fan commented, “Fireee.” Another wrote, “BLAST MOMENT.” A comment read, “one last time screen.” A comment read, “Dammm bro even if it's a remake....I don't care.” Another wrote, “trailer Blasttt blasttt.” A user wrote, “Power Pack.” A comment read, “I am Coming!! Thalapathiiii.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

About Jana Nayagan

A huge audience welcomed the actor in Malaysia as the audio launch happened there. He showed his last dance to the audience. Since then, the hype around the film has increased more. Now reports suggest that Vijay’s film will have seven intense and violent action sequences. The superstar also performed intense sequences in Leo. The news came after the lyrical version of the Hindi song Jiye Tere Hi Sahare from Jana Nayagan was released on Tuesday. Jana Nayagan will be released in pan-India. It will hit in Hindi with the name Jan Neta. The movie also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy and Prakash Raj in key roles. The movie has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Lohith Nk, and Venkat K. Narayana. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of the film. As per reports, the film is about a powerful businessman who is prepared to square off against a formidable foe and resolve their issues amicably.

