Jana Nayagan update: Thalapathy Vijay’s final film to release on THIS date?

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited movie Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release in theatres on January 9. But its release was stalled by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Jana Nayagan - which has been referred to as Vijay's final film before he fully enters politics - continues to remain in limbo. While fans have been waiting to get confirmation on its release date, reports now hint at the makers considering a new release window. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Jana Nayagan has been directed by H Vinoth of Valimai and Thunivu fame. It also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.

Has CBFC revising committee started the review?

Going by news reports, pending certification formalities with the Central Board of Film Certification has led to the delay. It has also been reported that the revising committee is yet to start review process. A few days back, sources had hinted that the newly-appointed panel has neither started the re-censoring process nor did they put out an official message to the production house, KVN Productions. The makers won't be able to lock the release date or start distribution plans unless CBFC certification is issued. Since there is still no clarity, it isn't certain as to when film’s theatrical debut will finally happen.

Can Jana Nayagan release on THIS date?

Even as the delay continues to create buzz among fans, a new update from Valai Pechu claims that the makers are now considering a different release window. If all the certification formalities finish on time, the H. Vinoth directorial is expected to make hit theatres in June 2026. The tentative date which is reportedly being discussed is Thursday, June 18. The reported timing comes across as a calculated move. Reason? It happens before Vijay’s 52nd birthday and also coincides with the Muharram long weekend. The combination of these two factors is expected to give Jana Nayagan a strong boost at the Box Office.

