Jana Nayagan X review: Fans go WILD as Thalapathy Vijay's final film opens to thunderous response; 'The GOAT returns'

Jana Nayagan X Review: Vijay's final film has opened to massive fan celebrations and positive early reactions on social media. Here's what netizens are saying about H. Vinoth's political action thriller.

Jana Nayagan X review

Jana Nayagan X review: Actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, finally landed in theatres today, July 23, after so many delays, due to censorship worries and an online leak. Along with Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj also take on key roles in the movie.

The action thriller, directed by H. Vinoth, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. It comes after a long certification struggle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie is expected to open to record-breaking box office receipts thanks to enormous advance bookings and a very high level of excitement.

With advance reservations, including block seats, the film has already made around Rs 15.09 crore in India and roughly Rs 30 crore internationally. Early trade reports peg Vijay’s Jana Nayagan opening day worldwide at about Rs 100 crore. So it looks like it is set up for a massive start at the box office. If all goes according to predictions, the H. Vinoth-directed movie would be the first Indian movie of 2026 to earn more than Rs 100 crore on its first day of release.

Jana Nayagan Twitter review

Having said that, early reactions have poured in. So, let's have a look at what netizens are saying about the film.

Praising Vijay, one user wrote, "THALAPATHY MODE ON." A second tweeted, "Jananayagan - New Title Card is Gonna be a Treat for Thalapathy Fans. Thunderous Response..The Honorable Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu - Thalapathy C. Joseph Vijay."

#Jananayagan - New Title Card is Gonna be a Treat for Thalapathy Fans..?? Thunderous Response..?? "The Honorable Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu - Thalapathy C. Joseph Vijay" — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) July 23, 2026

A third commented, "The GOAT returns to the big screen. Theatre screens belong to Thalapathy once again."

The GOAT returns to the big screen. ?

Theatre screens belong to Thalapathy once again??#JanaNayagan pic.twitter.com/wOMiAiiEwY — Bujji kanna ?? (@bujji_kannna) July 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the craze for Vijay's movie is unmatched as fans flock to theatre premises to celebrate the release. Fans gather in large numbers to watch the first-day first show of the movie.

Several videos on social media show how Vijay fans are waiting to see their Thalapathy on the big screen. A video shows Vijay fans gathering outside theatres in Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate the release of his last film 'Jana Nayagan', expressing mixed emotions.

VIDEO | Kerala: Vijay fans gather outside theatres in Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate the release of his last film 'Jana Nayagan', express mixed emotions.#JanaNayagan (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/flPzggEaXE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026

In Koyambedu, fans gather outside the Rohini Theatre ahead of the release of the movie Jana Nayagan in theatres worldwide today.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans of Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay gather outside the Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu ahead of the release of the movie 'Jana Nayagan' in theatres worldwide today. pic.twitter.com/ofkIMDFdBK — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

About Jana Nayagan

While the film is believed to pull inspiration from the Telugu hit, director H. Vinoth has reportedly made a few changes to the screenplay to sort of fit Tamil audiences and Vijay’s larger-than-life kind of screen image. Ahead of the release, director H. Vinoth shared that Jana Nayagan isn't just another commercial action film. According to the filmmaker, the movie carries a larger message about democracy, governance and politics. His comments have further raised expectations, especially since this marks Vijay's final film before he shifted his complete focus to his political career.

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