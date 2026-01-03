Jana Nayagan’s Box Office prediction: Stakeholders expect Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie to SMASH all records, can earn Rs…

Jana Nayagan Box Office Prediction: Stakeholders predict a massive, thunderous run for Thalapathy Vijay's final film at the box office.

With the release of Jana Nayagan around the corner, Thalapathy Vijay's fans are excited as it marks his last film before he enters politics full-time. The film, which is set to hit theatres on January 9, has been making headlines for multiple reasons. The film's advance booking has started and tickets have been selling in large numbers. The political action thriller is expected to do wonders at the Tamil box office, which saw a downfall in 2025 due to a lack of big-budget movies.

Jana Nayagan’s box office prediction

Hopes for Thalapathy Vijay are quite high as stakeholders are expecting it to cross Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, which will be the highest for any Tamil movie. Director S Shankar’s Rajinikanth’s 2.0 ranked the highest-grossing film till now with a worldwide collection of Rs 691 crore.

TRENDING NOW

In an interview with Galatta Tamil, the managing director of Chennai-based Kamla Cinemas said, “We sincerely hope that Jana Nayagan surpasses the Rs 1,000 crore mark. Every time a new big-ticket film releases, we expect it to cross this milestone. We had similar expectations when Jailer (2023), Leo (2023), Ponniyin Selvan (2022/23), The Greatest of All Time (2024), Good Bad Ugly (2025) and Coolie (2025) hit the screens. But no Tamil movie has managed to do so thus far. We sincerely hope that Jana Nayagan gets that record.”

He also affirmed that the movie will likely run in packed theatres for at least the first 10 days. He further added, “All theatres will be houseful during the first 10 days. Earlier, movies used to run in four theatres and hit the 100-day mark. Now, the number of theatres has increased in that sense. If a film manages to run for even four days, it’s a big achievement. Makers release success posters on the second day itself. Many theatres now have multiple screens. Jana Nayagan is most likely to be screened in all of them. If a movie runs houseful for at least four days, it will generate great revenue. At a time like this, Jana Nayagan will likely run houseful on all screens where it releases.”

Vijay starrer is already facing tough competition with Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab in the Telugu market. However, the situation is not favourable in Tamil Nadu either as another movie is also releasing, which is Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan in key roles. Parasakthi is set to release in theatres on January 10. Talking about the Pongal clash, Vishnu noted that it is a healthy box office clash and stated that the two movies could have earned Rs 100 crore if released on different dates. But if they debut together, then it might earn Rs 80 crore. However, he also noted that the scenario might be different during the festive season.

Vishnu said, “Pongal offers a holiday of 10 days. So, two big movies hitting the screens during this time is healthy. We saw the same in the cases of Veeram-Jilla (2014), Petta-Viswasam (2019), and Varisu-Thunivu (2023), among others. Simultaneous releases aren’t new to the Tamil film industry. People will watch both Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi. However, had they released separately, both films would have made more money.”

In a different interview with the same outlet, Rhevanth Charan of Rohini Theatre said, “It’s not a clash per se. Parasakthi is also trying to make the best use of the festival season. Take the Idli Kadai-Kantara 2 scenario, for instance. Despite Idli Kadai being a more significant movie in Tamil Nadu, Kantara 2 had a more successful run here as well. Dhanush is such a big star, while Kantara is a brand. And Kantara 2 ended up doing much better than Idli Kadai in Tamil Nadu, much like other parts of the world. So, the thought process of Parasakthi’s makers must be: what if the same scenario repeats, especially if Parasakthi has far better content than Jana Nayagan? At the end of the day, it’s all a gamble.”

Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy and Anirudh Ravichander in key roles. It has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Lohith Nk, Venkat K. Narayana.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more