Nushrratt Bharuccha has impressed one and all with her performance in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhorii, and more. The actress will next be seen in Janhit Mein Jaari and the trailer of the film has grabbed everyone's attention. Nushrratt will be seen playing the role of a condom seller in the movie, and recently while talking to BollywoodLife, the actress revealed when was the first time she came to know about condoms, and what was her reaction.

Nushrratt Bharuccha told us, “I think I was lucky as in school they started teaching us this chapter about biology and sex education. The conversation was happening in school which is something that doesn’t happen in many schools. I think I was just lucky enough to be on the right side of the coin. So, the school first introduced me to this.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding deets, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to get 2 sequels and more

"Also, at home, my parents had talked to me about it. Of course, I couldn't understand what they were saying, I was like 'kya bol rahe ho?'. But they didn't just tell me one day, it was prolonged, they kept reiterating it, and at some point, the message got stuck in the head and it was clear that this is what it is and this is why it is. Of course, the questions about it were still there. But, what exactly it is they can't say, right? There can't be a demo of it. But they talked about it as much as they can and normalised it for me. So, I was lucky," she added.

Janhit Mein Jaari is all set to hit the big screens on 10th June 2022. The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh, and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa who had written and helmed starrer Dream Girl. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Anud Singh Dhaka.