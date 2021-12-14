Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday: Who recreated Kareena Kapoor Khan's Poo from K3G better? – watch videos

As K3G marked 20th anniversary on celluloid, the new gen actors such as Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday didn't miss the chance to bring out their inner Poo to pay their tribute to the iconic character played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.