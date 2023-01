Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with her alleged ex-beau Shikhar Pahariya and there is a buzz that the Mili actress has reconciled with him. As this isn’t the first time, she was making a public appearance with him, earlier the actress was spotted with Shikhar at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party. And now last night they once again grabbed eyeballs as they were seen making their way to Karan Johar’s house for a party along with many Gen Z actors like Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and more. Also Read - Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor and more: All about Educational qualification of Bollywood's popular star kids

Talking about Shikhar and Janhvi being back together it is a huge buzz in the industry that they are very much together now and have mended their walls and Karan Johar is the one who played Cupid between the couple. Karan had revealed about Janhvi dating Shikhar on his show Koffee With Karan season 7 and later he even quizzed about the reason behind their separation. Janhvi even happened to reveal in the show that she broke up with her boyfriend who refused to bring her a chicken salad, and now she has left everyone wondering if it was Shikhar only. This revelation by Janhvi had left Karan and Sara Ali Khan laughing hard.

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor making her way at Karan Johar's party along with rumoured beau Shikar Pahariya.

But it seems like the alleged lovebirds are giving each other a second chance and hence have no qualms about making a public appearance together. Earlier Janhvi was linked up with and Vijay Deverakonda. She is doing exceptionally well on the professional front by choosing some amazing projects and proving her acting prowess with one film at a time. Janhvi will next be seen with in Bawaal.