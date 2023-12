Looks like Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her relationship official with her beau Shikhar Pahariya and this latest video is a proof. Janhvi and Shikhar are seen seeking Lord Shiva's blessings in the temple and the couple are making raised many eyebrows. Janhvi reportedly reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and seems like now they are inseparable. The latest video of them sparks wedding rumours as both Janhvi and Shikhar are seen praying together as a couple. In this video you can see Janhvi looking all beautiful in an Indian attire, and her spiritual side is being loved by her fans. Also Read - The Archies: Raveena Tandon likes a post saying 'Acting died here' featuring Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya seeking blessings of Lord Shiva and making it official.

View this post on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's PDA on social media created quite a stir online

Recently when Sara Ali Khan had appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 along with Ananya Panday had claimed that Janhvi Kapoor will be the kind of wife who will take her husband to temple for seeking blessings. And this video proofs Sara was right as her prediction about Janhvi is bang on.

Just a time ago, Janhvi and Shikhar's PDA on social media grabbed a lot of eyeballs where Janhvi quizzed about the girl's identity in pink who was dancing with Shikhar, and his answer was too cute to handle. He replied," I'm all yours". Reportedly Janhvi and Shikhar are planning to get married, and fans are only waiting for them to make an official announcement soon. Well, Janhvi as a bride will be a sight to behold, No?

Janhvi Kapoor lineups

The actress who won hearts with her acting skills is all set for her south debut with Jr NTR Devera. She will also be seen along with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi that is slated to release in 2024.