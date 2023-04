Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with her super stunning fashion game at NMACC, but what grabbed attention was her secret exit from the event along with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi has been accused of getting back into a relationship with him after her alleged breakup with the young lad. But the netizens are strongly opposing the way Janhvi and Shikhar are being clicked in a secretive manner by the paparazzi, and they are calling it a breach of privacy. Janhvi and Shikhar are seen waiting for their respective cars, and they both are engrossed in their mobile phones; it looks like Shikhar is contacting his car driver while Janhvi is seen surfing her mobile. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: Know the biggest pet peeves of top Bollywood stars

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor gets secretly clicked with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at they exit NMACC together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

As netizens express their disappointment over them being secretly filmed, the fans are in awe of them and are calling them the cutest couple of the town. Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship came out in the open in 's show Koffee With Karan 7, where the Mili actress made her appearance along with , and KJo accidentally revealed that both the girls were dating the Pahariya brothers. This left both the girls stunned, and they refrained from allowing Karan to make any further revelations. In the same show, Janhvi made a bizarre confession about breaking up with her boyfriend because he didn't order chicken salad for her. Many wondered if he was Shikhar. Sara Ali Khan had a field day over this revelation made by Janhvi, while KJo couldn't stop laughing.

On the professional front, Janhvi has been doing exceptionally well, and she will be seen next in Bawaal along with . The girl is also all set to make her South Korean debut with RRR star Jr. NTR Sim NTR 30, and the fans are going gaga over her first look. Janhvi is making some good choices in her personal and professional life, for sure. Janhvi is slowly becoming the most popular star with kids with her talent in films and the craziness that she displays on Instagram. She is a social media queen for all her fans, as no other actress enjoys the social media game so much as her. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's radiant ethnic look; From sunshine yellow to dreamy lime green benarasi saree [Watch Video]