Bollywood sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most cherished sibling duos in the industry. The Kapoor sisters have major sibling goals with the strong bond that they share. Both Janhvi and Khushi are each other's support systems. Just like other siblings, even Janhvi and Khushi get into fights, but their bond remains unbreakable.

Recently, Khushi posted a photo on Instagram and sister Janhvi was quick to comment on it. Khushi treated her fans with a series of mirror selfies on Tuesday. She looked amazing in a grey high-neck shirt and clicked pictures inside a makeup room. Elder sister Janhvi commented, 'I miss you I'm sorry I fought with you I love you'. Khushi replied to her saying, 'miss u love u I'm sorry hehehehe'.

Have a look at Khushi Kapoor's post

Arjun Kapoor breaks down as sister Anshula pays tribute to their late mother, Janhvi, Khushi send love

Janhvi even referred to Khushi as her 'best ever laddoooooooo'. Within no time, the post garnered attention. Shanaya Kapoor commented saying, 'Shanaya Kapoor', while Orry wrote, 'Glamour gworll'. Shibani Akhtar commented 'Woww'. Janhvi's rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya also commented on the post.

During a candid moment on Koffee with Karan season 8, the sisters left everyone emotional as they revealed playing the role of each other's mom when required. From sisters to each other's BFF, these sister duo are winning hearts with their utter love for one another.

On the work front, Janhvi was seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She even made a special appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's song. Janhvi will be seen in Devara alongside Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. While Khushi debuted in The Archies and now has a new film opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.