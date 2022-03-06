celebrates her 25th birthday today and on her special day, here's a throwback to one of the fun times with her mother, actress . Since both her mom and dad are well-known personalities in the entertainment industry, both Janhvi and Khushi were versed with the limelight and the paparazzi culture. Once, Janhvi had joined Sridevi at a press conference for a magazine cover. was also a part of the press conference. The mother and daughters, Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and , had featured together on the cover in 2012 for which the press conference was held. And thereupon, a 15-year-old naive Janhvi was asked to speak in Hindi. Sridevi asked the media to not let her speak in Hindi and went on to initiate Janhvi's broken Hindi leaving everyone in splits of laughter. Also Read - Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor: Gym clothes, bikini pics and 3 more things that the actress is known for apart from her acting

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Birthday Special: 'Janhvi Kapoor' Net Worth is approx. Rs 68 crores in 2022, let check out the other details here!

Initially, Janhvi couldn't speak Hindi properly and hence asked by media to say something in Hindi, the Roohi actress was at loss of words. "Hindi mein? I don't… Ji mujhe abhi pata nahi main abhi school mein padhai karaai hu aur (I don't really know. I am currently a school student and)…" Janhvi tried before Sridevi took the mic from her and started initiating her broken Hindi. Sridevi asked media to not ask Janhvi to speak in Hindi. Also Read - BTS X Nadiyon Paar: K-Pop band members dancing to Janhvi Kapoor song is the best treat on her birthday

Sridevi's initiation of Janhvi's broken Hindi had left everyone in splits including Janhvi. The young actress apologised to the media for not being able to talk in Hindi well. Check out the video below:

Well, since, Janhvi has come a long, long way. She made her debut in Bollywood with but sadly lost her mother before her debut. Sridevi breathed her last in February 2018. It was a huge shock for everyone. Recently, Janhvi on Sridevi's fourth death anniversary, Janhvi penned a heartfelt note. She shared one of the cutest pictures with her mother and wrote, "I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front, Janhvi has Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside . Janhvi also has , Mili, Good Luck Jerry to name a few in the pipeline.