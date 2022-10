Janhvi Kapoor is one star kid who has been in the news much before she made her debut. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter made news for her dating life even before the release of Dhadak. Akshat Ranjan, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan she has been linked to a number of people. One of the prominent names has been of Akshat Ranjan. But now in an interview to Bollywood Bubble she has spilled the beans on her dating life. This is not all. Janhvi Kapoor said of all the worst rumours and gossip she read about herself, the worst was that of Khushi Kapoor and her both dating Akshat Rajan at different time span.

Janhvi Kapoor said that she read that was in a relationship with Akshat Rajan who is her childhood buddy and best friend. She read that after a split, it was her sister Khushi Kapoor who was dating the same guy. She clarified that none of them ever dated him. She said he is their bestest friend ever since they were babies. ICYMI, Akshat Rajan is the CMD of Gammon India Limited. It is one of the biggest civil firms in India having built the maximum number of bridges in the country. Akshat Rajan's family is very close to the Bachchans as well.

Of late, there were rumours that Janhvi Kapoor is seeing Orhan Awatramani who is another long-time friend. He is a fashion designer. In Bollywood circles, he is known as Orry. Orhan Awatramani was allegedly dating her BFF Sara Ali Khan at one point of time. He is now seen with Palak Tiwari too. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the survivor thriller drama, Mili which is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. Well, the sexy starlet also told Bollywood Bubble that she is currently single. This should end all the gossip and speculation!