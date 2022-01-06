Janhvi Kapoor concerned about THESE things amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in the country, and the entertainment industry is already facing problems because of it. Many big films like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Jersey, and others that were supposed to release have been postponed and the shooting schedules of many films have also gone for a toss because of the partial lockdowns and night curfew in a few states. Recently, in an interview, opened up about things that she is concerned about because of the rise in Covid-19 cases. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Katrina Kaif's comment on Janhvi Kapoor's 'very very short shorts' irked Sonam Kapoor

While talking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, “We were just getting a sense of theatrical releases and resuming shoot life. I’m concerned about financials, job opportunities and the vision that everyone has for their releases. Having said that, I believe that in this situation, there’s no point losing sleeping over it because people’s health, well-being and lives are at stake; the country’s future is at stake.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on his bond with Janhvi and Khushi: 'I hate creating this fake perception that we are one happy family'

During the pandemic last year, Janhvi starrer Roohi had released in theatres, and it had received a decent response at the box office. While talking about it, she said, “It made me feel very lucky. It was an experiment in trying to gauge the climate of films during the pandemic. People did come out to see it in good numbers, which was encouraging.” Also Read - Kartik Aaryan REACTS to all the negative publicity around him and it proves he is a true star

Janhvi currently has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in movies like , Mili, Good Luck Jerry, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and . While talking about her movies, the actress said, “I’m super thrilled about my films and extremely hopeful about all of them. More than anything, I’m excited about getting started on the process of becoming the characters I’m going to play in my upcoming projects.”