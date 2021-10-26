After making a stunning debut with , has featured in movies such as Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi. While the actress is currently loaded with film offers, she has now confirmed that she has commenced shooting for the upcoming Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Also Read - Bollywood's OG dancing queen Helen's unseen pictures with Salman Khan and family will warm your hearts

When Janhvi was asked about the things that make her a good actor and how it also becomes a problem. To which, she replied to Film Companion, "I think I'm a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be an honest as actor possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I'm not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven't given it my everything. And that is something I'm learning through the film I'm doing right now. "We had one schedule which was I think it broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I'm on right now feels like a holiday."

Sharing her excitement of working with Helen director Mathukutty Xavier, Janhvi said, "I'm shooting for the remake of this Malayalam film called Helen. And I love working with Mathu sir (Helen director Mathukutty Xavier), He just makes life so easy, which is why I'm like, 'I'm not suffering enough'. I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I've delivered which isn't always necessary I think."

She also talked about what methods she follows to improve her acting skills. "I had a methodical approach to it. I did my dance classes. I saw X number of movies, I did Hindi tuitions. I spoke to filmmakers and sat in on narrations. Tried going on as many shoots as I could. But nothing teaches you like being on the job and keeping yourself open to experiences. And being observant. I don't think anything helps more than that. You need to have educated opinions about people, life, politics and your own culture. Educating yourself is very important," Janhvi said.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film , which recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor 's exit from the film. The actress finished the shoot for her film Good Luck Jerry earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans.