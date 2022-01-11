reveals she and her sister had tested COVID positive. The actress revealed she and Khushi had tested COVID positive on 3rd January. The two have recovered from the same. Janhvi revealed the health update after her recovery from the virus. "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!" Check out her post here: Also Read - Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora and more: Meet the sensational bodycon QUEENS [VIEW PICS]

A couple of days ago, , Anshula Kapoor, , Karan Boolani, , Alaya F, Shanaya Kapoor and more celebs had been tested COVID positive. The omicron threat is spreading fast and more so amongst the toddlers. and Jankee's son Sufi, and Aditi Shirwaikar's son Ekbir Malik and Kishwer Merchant and 's Son Nirvair had tested COVID positive as well. and son Haaroon had also tested COVID positive.

On Janhvi's work front, she has Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. She also has 's in the pipeline which is currently stalled. Meanwhile, Dostana 2 is also on the backburner for a while. Reports state that Janhvi is working on a film with Sharan Sharma.