A couple of days ago, the Ambanis bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa after hosting the Bappa at their home for two days. Bollywood celebrities also attended the Visarjan yatra alongside the Ambanis - Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani. Joining the industrialist family were Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya as well. At the visarjan procession, Janhvi and Shikhar along with other devotees were seen dancing together.

Janhvi Kapoor dances like no one's watching with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. Though they haven't confirmed their relationship anywhere, their frequent spottings together at events or event visiting temples together has set the tongues wagging and fans wondering what's brewing between them. And adding to the list of their spottings is their appearance at the Visarjan of Ambani's Ganapati. Janhvi and Shikhar are fully soaked in the rain and are still dancing together as the procession moves forward. They have gulal smeared on their faces and festive grip spirit is quite evident. The fever of visarjan has gripped Janhvi completely and Shikhar joins in it.

VIDEO- #JanhviKapoor dancing her heart out at the Ambani's Ganpati Visarjan❤️

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant soak in festive spirits at Ambani Ganpati Visarjan

Another popular jodi that made everyone sit up and notice, were engaged to be married - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Radhika was seen dancing her heart out and cheering during the procession. The video and glimpses of Radhika at the do went viral online. You can watch it in the video above in case you missed out, Radhika is right behind Janhvi. Even Anant is seen with Radhika. Their video went viral in the entertainment news.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Talking about this rumoured couple, the two reportedly dated when they were in high school. If reports are anything to go by, they reportedly broke up later. And now it is said that they have patched things up again. Shikhar often picks up Janhvi from events or is spotted alongside her attending the events. In fact, Janhvi and Shikhar also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambanis a couple of days ago but separately. They visited Tirupati Temple on Janhvi's birthday together. Janhvi has also wished Shikhar on his birthday by posting loads of Instagram stories which gave us all a glimpse into their bond that has been growing for years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr and Mrs Mahi, Devara, to name a few.