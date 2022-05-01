has showcased her fantastic dance moves in songs like Nadiyon Paar and Panghat. On Instagram also she has shared multiple videos in which her fans got to see her dance moves. Now, recently, she shared one more dance video on social media in which she is performing on ’s song In Aankhon Ki Masti. It looks like Janhvi wanted to post this on International Dance Day (29th April) but got a bit late. The actress captioned the video, “#tb to 2 years ago, one of my first बैठकी भाव attempts. Miss it :( Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I’m 2 days late.” Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani and other celebs get caught in a hilarious mess

Netizens are going gaga over her expressions and they are comparing Janhvi with and . A netizen commented, "Remindes me off Shri Devi mam." One more netizen commented, "Not bad equivalent to Madhuri mam." Fans of Janhvi also want her to do a film. A fan commented, "SLB WHERE YOU AT???" One more fan wrote, "Can she just be casted in a SLB movie already pls."

Well, it is surely a treat to watch Janhvi dancing, and her fans are hoping to watch more dance videos of her. Talking about her movies, the actress has many interesting films lined up like Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Bawaal, and Mr & Mrs Mahi. While the release dates of like Good Luck Jerry and Mili are not yet announced, Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to release on 7th October 2022 and Bawaal will hit the big screens on 7th April 2023.

While making an announcement about Bawaal, Janhvi had posted,” Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn See you in cinemas on 7th April 2023.” Directed by , Bawaal also stars in the lead roles.