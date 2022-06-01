Janhvi Kapoor dances to Nach Punjaabban at a super market; gets royally IGNORED by a guy [Watch Hilarious Video]

Janhvi Kapoor, how adorable are you! The Gunjan Saxena actress posted a video of her dancing to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's popular song Nach Punjaabban from Jug Jug Jeeyo at a supermarket abroad. And the girl insisted a girl and a boy dancing long with him. She joined her, while the boy in the video ignored Janhvi and this is grabbing a lot of attention. While everyone is going gaga over her video that she posted to promote Varun's Jug Jug Jeeyo, she is getting a lot of comments from her friends on the post of being ignored by the boy in the video

.

Janhvi Kapoor's friends took a funny dig at her for being ignored by the guy in the video to which she had a priceless reaction saying that this happens always to her. But hey! Janhvi aren't you being very modest here? One friend of Janhvi named Tanisha dropped a comment that read," Love how the boy ignored you". with a laughing emoji, to which she replied, " They always do". Well, wouldn't agree with the girl in this!

Janhvi's sister Anshula Kapoor couldn't get enough of how adorable and funny the girl is in the video and she dropped the comment, " Dead", with rofl emojis. Indeed she is hilarious!

Talking about Jug Jug Jeeyo, it is one of the most awaited films of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The trailer and the songs of the film have been racing all the positive response, The film also features Neetu Kapoor, and Maish Paul in pivotal roles. Well, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this film has created a a huge buzz and Varun Dhawan and the entire team is getting to get all the love at the box office. The film is slated to release on June 25, 2022.