along with , Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty and other Bollywood stars recently sat down for a group interaction with Film Companion. However, Varun's blowjob comment while explaining the current mood of the audience blew everyone's mind. And netizens couldn't help but notice Janhvi's priceless reaction to the actor's statement. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and more divas' hottest party looks

As we all know that 2022 has been the year of the south film industry which has not only flourished at the box office but it has also entertained the audience to the T. Many movies such as RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, Kantara, Vikram and more have shattered many box office records and went on to become the biggest blockbusters this year. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's economy class flight gets judged by netizens? Here's a look at celebs who faced social media scrutiny for bizarre reasons

While there has been a continuous debate about North vs South, Hindi films vs south films and why south has worked and why Bollywood hasn't, Varun shared his views during the interview. But the acronym that the Bhediya actor used in his sentence to describe the current situation got a very dramatic reaction from Janhvi. Also Read - From Kartik Aaryan to Anil Kapoor: Bollywood actors who are desparately looking to work in south films

As Varun said in the interview, “Content is the key for films now. The audience are consuming only good contents. This is like a blowjob to the egos of stars. No longer are the days for star heroes pull factor for films. Content is everything now.” And Janhvi, who was sitting right next to him, looked at him in disbelief and smirked at it, which made everyone talking on the internet.

Meanwhile, Varun is all set to headline Prime Video's Indian original series within the Citadel franchise created by Raj & DK. Written by Sita R. Menon along with Raj & DK, the local Original spy series, which starts filming in January 2023, will mark Varun's streaming debut.

On the other hand, Janhvi was last seen Mili and Good Luck Jerry which received a good response from the viewers. She will be next seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi which also stars in the lead role. She also has Bawaal with Varun.