Saami Saami song for Pushpa: The Rise is among the most trending ones. Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her crazy and adaa-full moves on the song and it went viral in no time. Many of the stars then made reels on the same including Kili Paul. Well, at Filmfare Awards 2022, Janhvi Kapoor grooved to the song. Wearing a green shimmering outfit, Janhvi Kapoor set the stage on fire as she danced to Rashmika Mandanna's song. But was it well-received by the audience? The video has sure gone viral and here's how netizens have reacted to it. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor looks like a 'Roop Ki Rani' in this thigh-high slit shimmery gown [View Pics]

's video goes viral

Some of the netizens are unhappy that she danced to Rashmika Mandanna's song. The two ladies were compared with each other and many took the side of the OG Srivalli. A few people stated that Rashmika Mandanna is irreplaceable and Janhvi Kapoor should have chosen a song from her own movie to perform on. Some of the netizens are happy to see Janhvi Kapoor's graceful moves to Saami Saami. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and more celebs' candid and embarrassing moments will leave you in splits

Check out the video of Janhvi Kapoor dancing on Saami Saami here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif; B Town divas exude oomph in bodycon dresses

Filmfare Awards night 2022

Talking about the Filmfare Awards 2022, it was one glamorous event with who's who of the industry present. From to Shehnaaz Gill, many celebrities attended the event. Shehnaaz Gill also won an award which she dedicated to Sidharth Shukla. Ranveer Singh, , and others had a blast as they watched their icon dance to his famous songs. The video has gone viral on social media. , , Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, , and many more were also present.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili. The film received critical acclaim but it failed at the box office.