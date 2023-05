looked absolutely beautiful while she stepped out today at the airport, but what grabbed attention was not her flawless beauty but the pillow that she was carrying along with her at the airport. Well, to each his own, Janhvi often carries pillows while she travels in a flight, and this time too she has, but the size of the pillow grabbed attention, and the netizens are mocking the Mili actress for carrying the pillow and are questioning if she isn't travelling in a first class or a business class that has comfortable seats and pillows as well. Also Read - Jr NTR Birthday Special: Astro expert predicts career expansion for the Devara star but warns him to avoid excesses

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor getting trolled for carrying a pillow at the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the softest targets on the internet, and she gets mocked and trolled for anything and everything, be it her outfits or her acting. And now carrying a pillow has also become a mockery for Janhvi. One user said, "Acting like she's annoyed of the pap, dramebaaz". Another user commented, "Can't imagine the amount of dirt and bacteria the pillow will carry on its journey through airport scans #amen". One more user said, "Really she will be flying in first class in an airline which won't provide pillows? Very hilarious!".

Janhvi, who faces a lot of trolling, gives a damn about people's judgement. And in one of the interviews, speaking about the trolling, Janhvi said that no matter what she does, she will get trolled. "No matter what you do, somebody will find faults or have something to say, because that makes them feel important. Next thing you know, you've made the headlines, and unfortunately, people feed off of that."

Talking about Jahnvi's latest appearance at the airport, she was looking beautiful, and we loved that sassy, breezy blue floral dress that was giving us major summer vibes. We loved every bit Janhvi Kapoor and definitely adding this beautiful summery dress in our wardrobe.