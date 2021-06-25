Janhvi Kapoor goes topless and leaves little to imagination in her dare-to-bare photoshoot – view pic

has been keeping her fans updated with her whereabouts on Instagram. From making a splash with a new set of bikini pictures to showing off her diva looks, Janhvi has set the temperatures soaring with her stunning posts. And now Janhvi has sent her fans in a tizzy after she went topless in her dare-to-bare photoshoot and left little to imagination. Also Read - From Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor and Aarav Bhatia – 10 star kids and their jaw-dropping transformations

Sharing a monochrome picture on Instagram, Janhvi was seen showing off her toned back keeping her smokey glam intact. This is probably the first time that Janhvi has gone topless for a photoshoot and needless to say that the actress looked completely mesmerising in her bold avatar.

A few days ago, Janhvi had shared a string of bikini pictures on Instagram. In the images, Janhvi wore a white and leopard print bikini. She did not reveal the details of the shoot or vacation where it was clicked.

In one of the images, Janhvi was seen coming out of the water with the sun setting behind her. Another picture had the actress running towards the sea. She is seen holding hands with a friend, identified as Orhan Awatramani. The last picture had the actress sitting on a rock and gazing at the sea.

Meanwhile, Janhvi finished shooting for her film Good Luck Jerry last month. She had then headed off to the US to spend time with her sister . She was last seen in the film Roohi, which also starred actors and . The film was one of the first to release in theatres post pandemic lockdown.