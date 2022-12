has always managed to grab attention with her sizzling avatar. From donning bodycon dresses to bikinis, Janhvi has stunned everyone with her sizzling avatar. On Tuesday night, the actress was spotted at an award function and she grabbed everyone's attention with her bold cut-out dress. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and more star kids show you how to dress to kill for a party

In the pictures and videos that have surfaced online, Janhvi was seen wearing a olive green coloured dress with a bold cut-out in the front. As she made her way to the venue, she made several heads turn with her bold appearance. However, a certain section of internet users were not pleased with her avatar. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma, Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi — get inspired by the fashionable 'KAPOOR SISTERS' [Watch Video]

While there were many people who were in awe of Janhvi's latest appearance, there were also a section of netizens who trolled the actress and called the lite version of Hollywood reality TV star . Also Read - Kartik Aaryan finally reveals the truth behind his alleged relationships with Bollywood beauties [Exclusive interview]

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in her survival-thriller Mili, which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by . The movie was a remake of the director's 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Janhvi had shot for the movie for straight 20 days inside a freezer in minus 15 degree temperature.

Janhvi started her journey in Hindi cinema in 2018 with . She was later seen in films as different as chalk and cheese such as Ghost Stories, Roohi, Gunjan Saxena and Good Luck Jerry.