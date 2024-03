Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved starlets of Bollywood. The actress is a social media sensation with her pictures that make people go woah! It is also known that she is very much in touch with her South Indian roots. Her fans and netizens noticed a very peculiar thing on social media today. Indian spinner Ravichander Ashwin reacted to an account with moony eyes that had Janhvi Kapoor written on it. It looks like the actress has a fan in the celebrated spinner from India. Also Read - Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt expecting their FIRST baby? [Exclusive]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Did R Ashwin interact with Janhvi Kapoor?

As we know, the Chennai team is one of the most loved ones of the IPL. One of the star players is Ravindra Jadeja. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to take an opinion on how was his Tamil. He is a Gujarati but has been a main cog in the Chennai IPL team for years now. R Ashwin reacted on the same. Also Read - Teri Meri Doriyaann: THIS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor to add more drama in Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar starrer TV show

Did you like my Tamil ? — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 17, 2024

Jaddu! ????. I couldn’t control my surprise and laughter through and through your message? https://t.co/07y8Vm3Te3 — Ashwin ?? (@ashwinravi99) March 18, 2024

Did R Ashwin interact with Janhvi Kapoor on social media?

One account known as Janhvi Kapoor Parody said Hi to him. He responded with heart emojis. Netizens were quick to pinpoint that it is a fake/parody account. R Ashwin said he was heartbroken and later said that people should not highlight it as it robs the fun of the experience. It is wonderful to see his sense of humour. Also Read - Holi 2024: Best moments from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bachchans and others' Holi parties

Very nice Aswin — Janhvi kapoor(Parody) (@JanhviKapoor33) March 18, 2024

Hey Janhvi?? — Ashwin ?? (@ashwinravi99) March 18, 2024

Sir nan fake account — Janhvi kapoor(Parody) (@JanhviKapoor33) March 18, 2024

U shouldn’t say it, cos it says parody and the fun is to interact as if you are real.? — Ashwin ?? (@ashwinravi99) March 18, 2024

Omg . Is that so? I am ? — Ashwin ?? (@ashwinravi99) March 18, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor has a huge fandom in India. The actress has a very good line-up of movies coming up in 2024 to 2025. One of them is the biggie Devara with Jr NTR. It is coming in October 2024. She is also finalised opposite Ram Charan in Buchi Babu Sana's movie.