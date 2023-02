Janhvi Kapoor is one the promising actress in Bollywood among the star kids who started their career lately. The daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor kit is well-known that she is a momma’s child. Janhvi was very close to her mother Sridevi before her untimely sudden demise in 2018. The Mili actress remembered her late mother ahead of her fifth death anniversary. Also Read - Armaan Kohli is the angriest man in Bollywood; Times when he ended up in trouble because of anger issues

Sridevi passed away on 24th February 2018 in Dubai due to accidental drowning. Ahead of the saddest date of her life, Janhvi penned an emotional note remembering her mother. She published a tear-jerking post on Instagram ahead of the death anniversary of her late mom and popular actress Sridevi. She shared a beautiful lovely picture of the two from an event. They were shot candidly in between a conversation. Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta in Dunki, Ridhi Dogra in Tiger 3, Debattama Saha in Shehzada; TV stars make inroads into Bollywood biggies in 2023

Sharing the mother-daughter duo picture Janhvi wrote a heartbreaking emotional note. The young girl is still looking for her mumma everywhere. She still does everything hoping that she is making her mom proud. Janhvi also mentioned that wherever she goes everything she does starts and ends with Sridevi. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan posts an emotional wish on Jeh's second birthday; cutie gets cranky and refuses to leave her lap while she's at work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Recently, Boney Kapoor announced to launch autobiography of Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary. The biography book is titled Sridevi - The Life of a Legend and will be published this year. It is written by Dhiraj Kumar and Westland Books has acquired the rights to launch the book. The book will portray the life of legendary actress Sridevi who died at the young age of 54 in 2018.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili playing a challenging role. Next, she will be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is scheduled to release in theaters on 7th April 2023. In the pipeline, she also has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi also starring Rajkummar Rao.