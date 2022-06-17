Janhvi Kapoor massively trolled for her plunging neckline dress; ‘Poonam Pandey ka high class version'

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to kill last night. The Dhadak actress skipped many heartbeats while she made a sexy and ravishing appearance last night in a deep plunging neckline and a side cut-out black dress. She was stunning and how. The diva graced the event with her hotness and her fans couldn't stop gushing about how gorgeous she looked.

But the naysayers on the internet weren't very impressed with what Janhvi was wearing and called her Urfi Javed the girl who is often trolled for her fashion choices. Janhvi's outfit was highly criticised by the netizens, and they compared her with Urfi. Take a look at how massively she is getting trolled.

One user commented, " Kapde utarne ka competition chal raha hai". Another user wrote, "Poonam Pandey ka high-class version" "Semua akan jdi urfi pada waktunya" One more user wrote, "After all these surgeries she looks like this".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Janhvi who is known to make bold and sexy fashion choices often gets trolled on the internet for too much skin showing.

This time again she was slammed for too much revealing dress and was questioned about what made her pick this outfit. Well, the diva is unaffected by these trolls, and we love her confidence in whatever she wears. All we can say is Keep slaying you gorgeous woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

On the professional front, Janhvi has slowly managed to proved her mettle as an actress with her films. She was highly praised for her performance in The Gunjan Saxena. She will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi along with . She is also a part of and the makers are yet to finalise the second male lead for the game after 's exit from the film. While her film Bawaal helmed by is too late to release next year and her fans are eagerly waiting for her to create magic onscreen post-pandemic