Janhvi Kapoor turned the film queen last night for an award function; she absolutely stunned in a yellow gold, toned outfit, but her skirt became a problem for the girl, where she looked a tad bit uncomfortable while posing as it needed a fix with her stylist every time who was along with her. As Janhvi gets off her car, she makes her way to the red carpet and stumbles upon her dress. Her stylist quickly comes to fix it, leaving the Mili actress feeling a bit awkward. But Janhvi walked extremely confidently and in fact took a dig at paparazzi who were calling Jahnvi's name to pose, saying that today you guys are doing some extra overacting. Also Read - [Video] Janhvi Kapoor engages in casual chat, while Ishaan Khatter is lost in a pensive mood

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor having a fashion faux as at her recent public appearance.

Well, Janhvi, who managed to save herself from a fashion faux pas, got trolled by the netizens for wearing such an uncomfortable outfit that needs a fix every time and got questioned about what kind of style was needed to wear such an outfit at a fashion event. One user said, "This extra clothing makes young behave like servants of actors". Another user commented, " Agar comfortable nahi ho toh math pehno , aise hath se chupana is dam funny to watch & that Robert expression on face.. lit combo" One more user commented, "Why these wear such clothes and make someone else do they dirty work..." Janhvi Kapoor is definitely a talk of the town with her last night's outfit, but all we can say is that the girl managed it with such grace and calm. Kudos to her for handling herself with such grace and calm.

Janhvi is a slayer, and every time she makes heads turn with her stunning fashion game, and this time too, she looked like a true diva, but the fashion faux pas definitely bought her a lot of judgements that she is now used to. Janhvi has always held her head high and never got bogged down by the constant criticism over nepotism or her choice of outfits. On the professional front, the actress will appear in Bawaal alongside .