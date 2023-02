Bollywood stars dread the word nepotism. The biggest stars in the country are hounded by this word. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many others have had to deal with controversies surrounding the same. On social media too, stars are targetted. They have spoken up against it too. The recent one is Janhvi Kapoor. The Mili actress is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter and hence, she gets subjected to remarks about nepotism. In a recent interview, she spoke about the same. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and more, these divas inspire you to reach your fitness goals [Watch Video]

In a recent interaction, Janhvi Kapoor stated that it hurts when an anonymous person on internet says, 'acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi?' She mentioned that it hurts because nobody sees the hard work that has been put behind the work. She says she is open to healthy criticism but it only takes a second to reduce you to something insignificant. She said, "On the other hand, if somebody says, 'You were good in Mili, but you could improve your performance in another film', then I respect that. You get to a point where you just have to acknowledge that some people are plain sad -for the lack of a better word -and are on a quest to snatch away your happiness."

and 's daughter Janhvi Kapoor further added that she feels that she is at a disadvantage because the audience does not come to see her films with a neutral perspective. She says, "In the sense, people are not going to come and watch my films from a neutral perspective -they are going to come in and say she has gotten it easily in life, she is privileged."

The actress who made her Bollywood debut with will next be seen in a movie called Jana Gana Mana.