Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother veteran actress Sridevi Kapoor in the year 2018. The actress was just around 21 years when her whole world came crashing down with the news of her mother's demise. Janhvi was extremely close to her mother. Sridevi's death impacted her to such an extent that for a long time Janhvi was unable to accept the unfortunate incident. As time passed by, Janhvi made peace with her grief. She often speaks about the ChaalBaaz actress and recently mentioned how she regrets some of her behavior with her mom.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Devara: Glimpses of Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR new movie to be dropped very soon, CONFIRMS producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Janhvi Kapoor reveals feeling pressurized for being Sridevi Kapoor's daughter

Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed that while filming her debut film Karan Johar's Dhadak she use to avoid her mom, Sridevi Kapoor. Whenever Sridevi use to ask if she can visit the set, Janhvi use to deny. The young actress shared that she always felt that she has this unfair advantage of being Sridevi Kapoor's daughter. She stated how people's judgment that because she is Sridevi's daughter, she doesn't have to put any efforts haunted her. And hence to make sure her mother is not associated with any of her professional commitments, she started to do everything opposite her mother asked for. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood actresses stun on deep cut and risque blouses

Watch this video below:

Janhvi Kapoor gets candid on her unfair behaviour with mom Sridevi Kapoor

The Bawaal actress stated that she does regrets her behaviour and feel it was very childish of her to feel the pressure of being her mother's daughter. Janhvi said that no matter what people say the fact is she is Sridevi Kapoor's daughter, and she always will be. The actress further said that today instead of feeling pressured she now chooses to be grateful for being called Sridevi's daughter. The actress expressed how she now wish that her mother was alive and could have visited each and every set of her movie. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are all set to get married? This video sparks wedding rumours

Trending Now

On work front Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Bollywood film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi which also stars Rajkummar Rao. She also stars in south film Devara along with Prabhas. Talking about her personal life, the actress recently took a religious trip with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The duo was seen offering prayers and enjoying the spiritual environment.