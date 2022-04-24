Janhvi Kapoor reveals how Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor enriched her life post the demise of Sridevi

's sudden demise left the world shattered and saddened. Her family too were in deep shock, however slowly and steadily they are recuperating with the love of family. After Sridevi's demise, and Anushka Kapoor became the strongest support to Janhvi and and many lauded this mature move of Arjun and Anshula both. And today the bond between all four siblings is just admirable. Also Read - Shamita Shetty reveals how a former boyfriend helped her identify her depression issues

In her recent chat, Janhvi spoke about her sibling's entry into their lives after Sridevi's death. She said, " I think having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don't know who else can say that and I think that I'm extremely lucky and it doesn't get better than that."

Talking about how is acing the single dad status, in the same interaction, Janhvi said, " I think it's new for papa but honestly, he's become more of a friend to us than anything else and I think our relationship has become more honest and transparent. I don't know, I think that it's a very functional ecosystem, at least that's how I feel about my relationship with my dad. I think the four of us each have very different individual relations with him. I like that I and him feel like a team and I like that he's my best friend."

While Arjun too in one of his interactions had revealed that he was happy with his step sisters in his life and he did it for his dad, " Where my sisters are concerned, and the bond that all of you have been able to witness for the last year, and the evolution of it, I think it is still a continuous process daily. There is a discovery of each other and we are at a very nascent stage in that. When you are 32 and you have two new people enter your life, you also have to give it time."