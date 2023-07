Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. In a career spanning five years, she has proved her acting prowess and has often expressed her gratitude towards her mother Sridevi who passed away even before the release of Janhvi’s first movie Dhadak. As the actress is busy promoting her film she opened up on dealing with the loss of her mother. Sridevi’s demise was unfortunate coming as a shock wave for the entire nation. When no one could digest the death of the finest star of Indian cinema her daughter Janhvi Kapoor struggled with life. Also Read - Bawaal: Nitesh Tiwari breaks silence on Holocaust shots in Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film, ‘There is a reason…’

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the biggest war of her life as her film Bawaal revolves around World War 2. The actress who got emotional said it was when she lost her mother Sridevi. She revealed it happened when she was shooting Dhadak and dealing with her loss was quite tough. For her finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with the situation happening at that time in life was tough. According to Janhvi, figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in her life. Also Read - Bawaal star Varun Dhawan talks about love, 'It takes one sec to break a relationship but…’

In another interview with ANI in Dubai, Janhvi Kapoor took a walk down memory lane recalling an anecdote of her mother Sridevi. She shared a funny story that her mother told from her shooting days. It was from the time when her mother used to do two-three shifts a day. When Sridevi was shooting for three-four different films in a day and filming of all movie songs took place in Ooty. the hero of all the movies was the same, Janhvi who didn’t know the name of the hero revealed her mother used to understand which film song they were shooting with the changing wig of the hero. Also Read - Bawaal: Real reason why Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film is releasing on OTT and not in theaters

Trending Now

On the work front, Janhvi is awaiting Bawaal release, and next in the pipeline, she has Mr. & Mrs Mahi with Rajukummar Rao. Bawaal revolves around World War 2 starring Varun Dhawan opposite the actress in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is set to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023.