Rihanna performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's prewedding function that is happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Rihanna performed not 5 or 6 but 17 songs it is said. This is Rihanna's first live act after a gap of about 7 years. The songstress talked about her excitement about the performance while in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Rihanna also interacted with Indian celebs, Janhvi Kapoor being one of them. Janhvi is on cloud nine after meeting Rihanna (who wouldn't?!). Janhvi shared unknown deets of her interaction with RiRi with one of her fans. Check it out below:

Janhvi Kapoor allegedly reveals deets of her interaction with Rihanna from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding to a fan

A fan messaged Janhvi Kapoor after watching her groove with none other than Rihanna on her song Zingaat. The Bollywood actress who had a fangirl moment with RiRi revealed their wholesome interaction before the dance. The fan had shared the messages on X (formerly Twitter) but then deleted it. However, someone on X took the screenshots alright and shared them on Reddit. Also Read - Why Jahnvi Kapoor will shine as a star of 2024

In conversation with the fan, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she was cheering on Rihanna when she came down from the stage just like everyone else. After that, Rihanna walked to Janhvi and told her about seeing her on Instagram. RiRi complimented her saying she looked hot and that she loved the way Janhvi dressed. Rihanna has also seen her waving at the paps and imitated the same. Rihanna said that she has to send some of her savage stuff to her. Then they danced to Zingaat. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more B-town actresses turn heads in muted tone lehenga

Talking about the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, Bollywood celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more and cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, etc, joined the grand celebrations in Jamnagar.