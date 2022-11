is one of the hottest starlets around. The Mili actress gave a home tour of her Chennai bungalow to Vogue. This is the first bungalow purchased by late superstar . The house was apparently very different when her mom bought it. The late Bollywood diva was fond of doing interiors. It seems she did up the home post her marriage with . The house is full of items collected by Sridevi from her travels in India and abroad. Janhvi Kapoor revealed why the bathroom inside her bedroom does not have a lock still now. The room once belonged to late Sridevi. Also Read - Elle Beauty Awards 2022: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts curves in bodycon, Deepika Padukone dolls up in white and other stars glam up for the night [VIEW PICS]

Her father, Boney Kapoor also made an appearance in the video. The bungalow has also a home office room. Janhvi Kapoor's aunt and some other family members were also seen. Janhvi Kapoor said that the family renovated the bungalow in 2018 after her demise. It seems the family gets together at that home and remembers her. The young actress said that her demise is yet to sink in. She said, at times, it feels like she has gone somewhere and will be back soon.

She said she has fond memories of the house. It is a mix of the old and new. Janhvi Kapoor revealed the bathroom in her room does not have a lock. It seems Sridevi did not wish to put a lock when Janhvi Kapoor was younger. She was worried that she would lock herself up in the bathroom and talk to boys. Janhvi Kapoor said she has not put a lock even now. She said the whole room is renovated but the bathroom stays without a lock.

The house is also full of paintings. There is a peice by Subhash Awchat too. He is a Mumbai-based artist. It seems Sridevi bought a lot of paintings for her home. Janhvi Kapoor has got great reviews for her work in the thriller drama, Mili.