Janhvi Kapoor reveals why father Boney Kapoor couldn't follow his acting dream; Anil and Sanjay Kapoor the reason?

Boney Kapoor is soon going to make his debut in Ranbir Kapoor's film. Boney's daughter Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her father not making his acting debut sooner. The Good Luck Jerry actress shared that her father was busy looking after the family business and the career of his brothers, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. It was Janhvi Kapoor who prodded him to make his acting debut. Boney Kapoor is one of the most respectable film producers in the industry. He has worked in Bollywood and South as well.

Janhvi on dad Boney Kapoor's acting debut

While talking to a portal, the gorgeous young belle shared that she pushed him to take up the offer. Janhvi asks who at that age would get a chance to try a different career? She further adds that she really thinks the pressure of handling his father's business and his brothers' careers at that point made him take a back seat or else he would have been an actor too. " I really think if he didn't have the pressure of taking care of his father's business and brothers' careers, he would have tried acting," she says. It is known that Boney Kapoor had been supporting brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's careers. He has produced films such as Mr India, , Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Prem, Sirf Tum and more.

Janhvi on seeing her father act at home

Janhvi Kapoor also shared memories of watching her father enact scenes and deliver dialogues at home. She recalled Boney Kapoor watching old music videos at home after work. She also shared mom 's take on the same. She recalled Sridevi telling Boney that she was glad he didn't become an actor. "You'll be so vain," Janhvi shared reminiscing the Mr India actress' take.

Boney Kapoor's acting debut and more deets

Furthermore, Janhvi shared that having worked with actors in the close vicinity as a producer, he has an idea of what it is like to be an actor and the hardships they have to face. Janhvi Kapoor believes her dad has a little more respect for the actors around, after having seen them at work. Talking about Boney Kapoor's acting debut, he will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and 's film directed by .