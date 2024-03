Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding has given us memories for a lifetime. The pre-wedding festivities will be remembered for lots of beautiful and once-in-a-blue-moon moments. Whether it's Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan performing together on stage, SRK and Gauri's romantic dance, or Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif posing together, the Ambani's have certainly made us all beam with happiness and joy over the past three days on social media. However, out of all the videos and pictures, it's Janhvi Kapoor's dance video with Hollywood sensation Rihanna that has grabbed the maximum limelight. However, that's not all. It seems Rihanna and Janhvi have developed a newfound likeness towards each other, as the duo had a heartfelt conversation in the Instagram comment section. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Bobby Deol: Top 7 Bollywood stars set to make their big South film debuts in 2024

Janhvi Kapoor, Rihanna are now social media buddies

Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna's friendship formed in the pre-wedding ambiance of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The duo danced together on the popular song Zingaat. While Rihanna, of course, wasn't able to understand even a word of the song, she was spot on as she danced with Janhvi and totally slayed the dance floor. Janhvi herself uploaded the video on her respective social media. Check out the video below. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding updates: Rihanna dances with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingaat; Netizens have hilarious reaction

While everyone thought that nothing could get bigger than the above video, they were certainly not ready for Rihanna's comment on the above video. The singer commented, Love You on the video, to which Janhvi replied that she (Rihanna) is a queen. Check out the heartwarming conversation below.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have finally ended. The majority of the celebrities have reached Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Arjit Singh, and others were seen leaving for Mumbai. The pre-wedding event was such a huge and massive affair; one cannot even predict what the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant would be like, which is scheduled to take place in the coming months.