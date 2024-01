There are two sides to every coin. Being a celebrity is a boon and a curse. While stars get to enjoy a lot of luxurious, they are also the easy target for all that is unnecessary. Given the boom in technology, celebrities often become victims to deepfake and more. It was recently that Rashmika Mandanna expressed shock and concern over a deepfake video. Now, it is Janhvi Kapoor who has opened up about deepfake picture. In an interview with the Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about witnessing her first morphed picture at the age of 15. Also Read - KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor was asked to show her beauty spots by a Bollywood actor

Check out BollywoodLife on WhatsApp and get the top and trending Entertainment News.

Here's how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when she first saw her deepfake at the age of 15

The Mili actress said that she did not speak up when she saw her morphed pictures as a teen as she thought that people would think that she is craving for attention. Janhvi Kapoor said that it is now that she has started taking a stand for herself and have a voice. The actress asserted that initially she thought that whatever she has dealt with in life did not really matter as there are people who are going through more difficult situations. But in that process, Janhvi Kapoor feels that she could not really have a voice to express what she wanted and not. She was quoted saying, "Because I didn't want to seem imposing. I didn't even know that I had the right to speak about deepfakes or altered images. I didn't know I could say anything. I applaud Rashmika for standing up." After Rashmika's deepfake video went viral, a lot of celebrities came out in support of her including Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar took to social media to condemn the act.

Here's a video of Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming project

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is soon going to be seen in Devara. The actress is making her South Indian film debut and will be starring opposite none other than Jr NTR. It is a big moment for Janhvi Kapoor as her mother Sridevi was a big part the South Indian film industry. Devara Part 1 is going to release on April 5, 2024.