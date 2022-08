, daughter of and , got a big launchpad in the Hindi film industry with 's . She later played the role of Gunjan Saxena in her biopic, which was also produced under KJo's banner Dharma Productions. But she couldn't get the acceptance from the people who made her feel worthless thinking that she got everything on a platter, which she does not deserve. Also Read - Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor steps out in a bold body-hugging gown; netizens call her 'Malaika Arora 2.0' [Watch]

"During Dhadak and Gunjan, I have been made to feel that I got everything on a platter, and I got things I don't deserve, which means that I am technically worthless, and I am getting opportunities because of the work my parents have done," Janhvi recalled in B4U podcast Hear It Here with Suchitra Pillai and Sudhi Sachdev. Also Read - From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Star kids who openly spoke about prejudice against their privileged status

She contined, "At the same time, I also felt an overwhelming respect and love for my parents, and I am being given love and work because of that. But the truth is that I love acting and I live for it. I work my ass off to give it back to them for what they have done for me, and because I am doing what I do because of their love. And then I realised that what I can do is to enjoy my work." Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Arjun Kapoor and more BFFs we would love to see in movies together

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

"I do have respect for the fact that other people have lost out on the opportunity. But no thanks. I realised that what I can do is to make sure that I can give it more than my best and my everything. I don't know about the beauty and talent I have, that you mention, but I do I know about the hard work I have put in for all my films," she added.

Janhvi is currently seen in her recent OTT release Good Luck Jerry, which revolves around the life of a young girl, Jerry. The movie comically puts together her struggles as she goes above and beyond to save her ailing mother. But her path remains riddled with twists and turns in this journey bringing hilarious moments of chaos and comedy. The film stars Janhvi along with a terrific ensemble including , Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and .