Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya always make news for their rumoured relationship. The two of them have not confirmed their relationship status but their pictures from partying together to Shikhar picking up Janhvi from shoots, etc have left fans talking already. Today happens to be Shikhar Pahariya's birthday and Janhvi alongside Shikhar visited the Tirupathi temple. A video of Janhvi and Shikhar from the temple is going viral online now. And it has added to the rumours of them dating each other. Just a couple of days ago, Shikhar was seen at the NMACC with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi's father.

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings with Shikhar Pahariya at the Tirupathi Temple

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News of late. A video from the last night went viral and fans were quite upset and felt it was an invasion of their privacy. And now, Shikhar and Janhvi's video from the temple is going viral. Janhvi is seen in a half-saree while Shikhar is seen in a dhoti and a shawl. They both have set the tongues wagging again. Khushi Kapoor, who will soon make a debut in the entertainment world, was also seen with the two of them. Janhvi shared pictures of herself and Khushi online. Thye looked pretty indeed.

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupathi temple here:

Check Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

Janhvi Kapoor wishes her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared two pictures online wishing Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday. The first picture is a picture of them both where Janhvi has interlinked her hand with Shikhar. She wrote, "Happy birthday, Shiku" with a red heart emoticon. The second picture is of Shikhar alone. It is a childhood picture of Shikhar in which he is seen throwing a grumpy look. Janhvi wished Shikhar again and asked him to not be so grumpy. Check out the wishes here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and also NTR 30 with Jr NTR.