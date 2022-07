Bollywood's real estate deals always make news. In 2020, bought a home in Juhu worth Rs 39 crores. The news went viral and how. Well, she has proved that she is a smart real investor as she has now sold that very house for a profit of Rs 4.87 crores. On December 7, 2020 Janhvi Kapoor bought the triplex flat. It was spread on the 14th, 15th and 16th floor of Juhu's Araya building. The apartment is located in the Hatkesh Society within the JVPD Scheme. We know it is a celeb locality as stars like , and others live near by. Also Read - Sonu Nigam birthday: Struggle, success, controversies and more interesting facts about the celebrated singer

The actress sold the flat to and Patralekha Misra Paul. As we know, Rajkummar Rao and she worked together in Roohi-Afza. They bought the flat for a whopping Rs 43.87 crores. The actor was earlier living in a pretty sprawling home in the suburbs. This flat will be his fifth home in Mumbai. Rajkummar Rao's earlier flat also got featured in Asian Paints. The actor has bagged many projects in the past two years, and can now afford a bigger home. Patralekha too has been working in the OTT space.

The past few months have seen a lot of celeb buying. and just bought a home worth Rs 119 crore in Resham Building in Bandra. They will be the new neighbours of and . Karan Kundrra has also purchased a home worth Rs 20 crores in Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area. , and Aanand L Raai got home in the Atlantis Building of .

Janhvi Kapoor's movie Good Luck Jerry has come on Disney + Hotstar. The film also stars . Janhvi Kapoor has just finished a schedule of Bawaal in Europe. The movie also stars .