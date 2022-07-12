Janhvi Kapoor shares new poster of Good Luck Jerry but it's Khushi Kapoor's new hair style that has her concerned

Janhvi Kapoor dropped a new poster of Good Luck Jerry which is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on 29th July 2022. However, Janhvi is preoccupied with Khushi Kapoor's latest post. Khushi Kapoor is making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.