Janhvi Kapoor shares new poster of Good Luck Jerry but it's Khushi Kapoor's new hair style that has her concerned

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle and dropped a new poster of her new movie, Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi Kapoor is hearing up for the OTT releases of Good Luck Jerry and the promotions for the same are in full swing too. However, instead of the reactions to the new poster, Janhvi Kapoor has other concerns. She is concerned about her sister, Khushi Kapoor's hairdo. Yes, you read that right.

Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor had been working on Good Luck Jerry for a long time. The filming of Good Luck Jerry began in January 2021 and it was wrapped up in March. The film was long due it seems. Good Luck Jerry, as per Wiki, is a remake of a Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Goof Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Pankaj Matta, and Sushant Singh to name a few. The new poster features Janhvi Kapoor sitting amidst all the men who are giving out gangster vibes. She looks like she is stuck between them. However, Janhvi introduces them as her business partners. Check out the Good Luck Jerry poster here:

Janhvi's reaction to Khushi's post

However, Janhvi Kapoor is concerned about Khushi Kapoor's latest post. Khushi posted a selfie. She is seen sporting a lush brown bob. She doesn't have the bangs and the length is back to a long sleek one. Janhvi got shocked and commented on Khushi Kapoor's post asking her, "Where are your bangs[?]" This makes us wonder if Khushi Kapoor has wrapped up filming for The Archies already. It was just in June that the cast members had wrapped up their Ooty schedule of The Archies.

Khushi Kapoor's debut with The Archies

Talking about Khushi Kapoor’s debut, she will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s remake of The Archies. Apart from Khushi Kapoor, The Archies’ cast includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nand, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. It is scheduled to release on Netflix. Coming back to the picture, Khushi revealed that the picture is from her pre-bang days. "pre bangs pic," Khushi replied. Check out their interaction here:

On the other hand, Janhvi’s Good Luck Jerry is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on 29 July 2022.